Villager arrested after allegedly leaving lady friend with cracked nail

A Villager was arrested after allegedly leaving his lady friend with a swollen finger and cracked nail after an altercation over money transfers.

Thomas James Greenlee, 75, was arrested on a charge battery shortly after noon Monday at his home in the Village of Hadley.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 11:30 a.m. to a home on Kilmer Way where a woman said she and Greenlee had been having an argument about money transfers, according to an arrest report. She said he ignored her when she tried to talk to him. He was writing notes and she attempted to take one of the notes. Greenlee slammed his hand down on her hand, the report said. She suffered a swollen finger and a cracked nail.

Greenlee was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.