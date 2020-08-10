Women nabbed at Summerfield Wal-Mart scanning Kool-Aid packets instead of merchandise

Two women found themselves behind bars recently after being accused of scanning Kool-Aid packets instead of more expensive merchandise at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded to the store, located at 17961 S. Hwy. 27/441, and spoke with the loss prevention officer. The deputy was told that 19-year-old Stacey McKenzie, of Eustis, and 35-year-old Angelina Zulu, of Leesburg, were scanning packets of Kool-Aid in place of more expensive merchandise, the report says.

Both McKenzie and Zulu were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. McKenzie was charged with larceny/petit theft and released early Thursday morning on $500 bond. She’s due court Sept. 2 at 1 p.m.

Zulu, who has prior theft convictions, was charged with larceny/petit theft (third or subsequent offense). She was being held on $5,000 bond and is due in court Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.