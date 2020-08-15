Lady Lake commissioners to hear pitch for 288-unit apartment complex

Lady Lake commissioners will hear a pitch for a 288-unit apartment complex.

In a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall, commissioners will get a look at a site plan layout, architectural renderings and floor plans for the Lady Lake Square Apartments to be built at the southwest corner of County Road 25 and Griffin Avenue. The apartment site will feature nine buildings with one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. The apartment complex amenities would include a clubhouse and pool, two park areas and a centralized children’s playground.

In 2018, the Benchmark Group of New York acquired the 44-acre parcel of land where the apartments will be located. Benchmark is also the developer of Villages Crossroads, Lady Lake Crossings and most recently Lady Lake Commons. Benchmark also developed the Lady Lake Sam’s Club Shopping Center and Texas Roadhouse.

The apartment complex pitch comes at a time when Commissioner Ruth Kussard has voiced concerns about a potential “saturation” of apartments and when commissioners are considering a limit on the number of stories for new construction.