Glenda Faye Lewis, age 82, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband James W. Lewis, Jr.; her children Robert W. Lewis, Gregory W. Lewis, Linda Ann Collins and John E. Lewis; she also had 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Newton and Addie Stowe. She was the last of the siblings to pass away.

Burial will be held on Monday,August 24,2020 at 11:30 am, located at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell Florida. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She was a loving member of The Villages of Faith Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to The Village of Faith Baptist Church.