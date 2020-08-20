Trolls are making a joke of The Villages

To the Editor:
This is a joke a few trolls who have no life or authority at home want to interfere with everyone’s life. When a sign or statue offends, you stay home as your opinions offend me.
Michael Wann
Village of Tamarind Grove
