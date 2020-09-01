Rose Marie Taylor (nee Perri), age 78, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Born and raised in New York City she is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years Eugene. Her children Ronald (Diane), Donna (Kathy), and Cindy (Rod). Grandchildren Justin (Andrew), Taylor and Megan. Her sisters Linda (Piper) and Lenore (Thoms). She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Lucy Perri.

Rose Marie and her husband Eugene loved to cruise, having traveled all over the world on over 50 cruises. She and her sister Linda could never pass up a joker-poker slot machine in any casino. Rose Marie also loved her NY Yankees, bocce and bowling. She was very much loved and will be missed by all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2 pm, located at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E Co Rd 462, Wildwood, FL.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her memory to the Saint Vincent de Paul Building Fund.