To the Editor:

I have carefully read the published opinion of Roger Colucci. He intimates in his rant that he knows me. What strikes me is that he has painted those who don’t hold his views that he knows us. It is quite a broad and unfair brush. I am politically an independent by choice. My political views are based on honesty, integrity, and service to others. I have proudly served in the public sector for close to 40 years where virtually all my superiors and colleagues manifested the same virtues. Politicians who do not exhibit these virtues in their service to others and the common good are in a bubble that is more destructive than constructive. The pursuit of power at any cost destroys more than it builds. It is a bubble that needs to be popped.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace