Lady Lake man nabbed on drug charge after arrest at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Monday after a theft was reported at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the store, located at 17961 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441, and made contact with 19-year-old Trenton Ezrick Hernandez. After determining that a crime had occurred, deputies took Hernandez into custody and transported him to the Marion County Jail.

After arriving at the jail, a deputy searched Hernandez’s belongings, including a leather wallet that was in his pocket when he was arrested. Inside the wallet was a folded up piece of aluminum foil and a piece of thick paper perforated into six squares known as blotters that tested positive for LSD, a sheriff’s office report states.

Hernandez told deputies that he was holding the aluminum foil for a friend and didn’t know what was inside it. He said he didn’t want to give deputies the name of the friend “because he did not want to get him in trouble,” the report says.

Hernandez, who lives at 450 N. Clay Ave. in Lady Lake, was charged with possession of LSD and larceny/petit theft. He was released Tuesday morning on $3,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.