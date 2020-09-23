Wednesday, September 23, 2020
83.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Lady Lake man nabbed on drug charge after arrest at Summerfield Wal-Mart

Larry D. Croom

Trenton Ezrick Hernandez

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Monday after a theft was reported at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the store, located at 17961 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441, and made contact with 19-year-old Trenton Ezrick Hernandez. After determining that a crime had occurred, deputies took Hernandez into custody and transported him to the Marion County Jail.

After arriving at the jail, a deputy searched Hernandez’s belongings, including a leather wallet that was in his pocket when he was arrested. Inside the wallet was a folded up piece of aluminum foil and a piece of thick paper perforated into six squares known as blotters that tested positive for LSD, a sheriff’s office report states.

Hernandez told deputies that he was holding the aluminum foil for a friend and didn’t know what was inside it. He said he didn’t want to give deputies the name of the friend “because he did not want to get him in trouble,” the report says.

Hernandez, who lives at 450 N. Clay Ave. in Lady Lake, was charged with possession of LSD and larceny/petit theft. He was released Tuesday morning on $3,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Related Articles

Crime

Pistol-packing Summerfield man jailed after raising ruckus at Circle K

A Summerfield man with a loaded gun in his boot was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance at a Circle K store.
Read more
Crime

Fruitland Park woman jailed after nasty tiff with guy pal’s mom inside RV

A Fruitland Park woman was arrested early Monday morning after a violent spat with her man friend’s mother inside a recreational vehicle in Umatilla.
Read more
News

Sports pool will be closed Friday at Rohan Recreation Center

The Rohan Recreation Center Sports Pool will be closed for maintenance on Friday, Sept. 25.
Read more
Crime

High-speed chase ends with crash in roundabout in The Villages

The high-speed chase of a stolen construction company truck ended with a crash in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
News

The Villages brings in ‘Big Boss’ to ride out apartment controversy

The Villages has brought in a “Big Boss” to help ride out the apartment battle to be waged in Sumter County.
Read more
News

2018 study laid groundwork for justification of apartments in The Villages

A 2018 study laid the groundwork for justification for more apartments in Sumter County, and The Villages is relying on that study to push multi-family housing in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Commissioner says Hacienda Hills apartments should be decided by incoming board

Sumter County Commissioner Doug Gilpin announced Tuesday night that he believes three incoming commissioners should have a voice in the decision about apartments at Hacienda Hills. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Pistol-packing Summerfield man jailed after raising ruckus at Circle K

A Summerfield man with a loaded gun in his boot was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance at a Circle K store.
Read more
Crime

Fruitland Park woman jailed after nasty tiff with guy pal’s mom inside RV

A Fruitland Park woman was arrested early Monday morning after a violent spat with her man friend’s mother inside a recreational vehicle in Umatilla.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Bellowing Bald Eagle Near Nancy Lopez Country Club

Look at this bellowing bald eagle spotted near Nancy Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Cooper’s Hawk Resting On A Fence

This Cooper's hawk was spotted resting on a fence. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Swimming At Lake Sumter Landing

This alligator was spotted swimming around Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Jessica Winter for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Save the water for The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident contends water should not be pumped outside The Villages to developments in Sumter County.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

No objections to proposal to rebuild gas station on Historic Side

There were no objections Monday night to a proposal to tear down and rebuild a gas station on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lady Lake man nabbed on drug charge after arrest at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Monday after a theft was reported at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

President Trump a true Robin Hood

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, contends President Trump is a modern day Robin Hood.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Lady Lake man nabbed on drug charge after arrest at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Monday after a theft was reported at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Crime

Pistol-packing Summerfield man jailed after raising ruckus at Circle K

A Summerfield man with a loaded gun in his boot was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance at a Circle K store.
Read more
Crime

Fruitland Park woman jailed after nasty tiff with guy pal’s mom inside RV

A Fruitland Park woman was arrested early Monday morning after a violent spat with her man friend’s mother inside a recreational vehicle in Umatilla.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Save the water for The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident contends water should not be pumped outside The Villages to developments in Sumter County.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Serial lying of Joe Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident wonders how Villagers are “outraged” by President Trump, but can overlook the lies of Joe Biden.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

CDD 4 residents can ‘serve and protect’

A Community Development District 4 supervisor is urging residents to step up and serve on the Architectural Review Committee.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lady Lake man nabbed on drug charge after arrest at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Monday after a theft was reported at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Crime

Pistol-packing Summerfield man jailed after raising ruckus at Circle K

A Summerfield man with a loaded gun in his boot was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance at a Circle K store.
Read more
Crime

Fruitland Park woman jailed after nasty tiff with guy pal’s mom inside RV

A Fruitland Park woman was arrested early Monday morning after a violent spat with her man friend’s mother inside a recreational vehicle in Umatilla.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,303FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,643FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
83.9 ° F
85 °
83 °
58 %
2.9mph
40 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
91 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
91 °
Mon
82 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment