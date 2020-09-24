Thursday, September 24, 2020
Richard Joseph Kosul

Staff Report

Richard Kosul

Richard Joseph Kosul was received into the presence of Jesus on Monday, September 21, 2020. Dick was born August 13, 1933 in Trenton, NJ to Elizabeth and Joseph Kosul. He graduated from a High School Equivalency Course while serving in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1956, where he served as Aviation Machinest Mate 2nd Class. He married Carol in May of 1963 at St. Stanislaus Church in Trenton. Dick was with the Trenton Police Department for 33 years and retired as a sergeant. He was also a member of Holy Cross Catholic War Vets, American Legion Post 313, Amwell Valley Sportsmans Club.

After Dick’s retirement from the police department, Carol and Dick moved to The Villages in 1992. They were faithful and active members of St.Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL.

Dick was predeceased by his lovely wife Carol in 2011 and his mother in 1984 and father in 1957.

He is suyrvived by his family, Theodore and Tracy Wood, nieces and nephews, Lori, Kelly (Bill), Ted Jr. (Kelly) and Christopher along with many great nieces and nephews and cousins; a special friend Nancy and many more friends in The Villages.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us everyday

Unseen, unheard, but always near

Still loved, still missed and very dear

Services will be held at Winowicz Funeral Home in Trenton, NJ with interment at the parish cemetery.

 

