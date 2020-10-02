Trump infected with Coronavirus

To the Editor:

Well, well, well it seems that the “Democratic Hoax” has come home to roost in the White House! Trump has mocked Joe Biden over and over for wearing a mask and now, guess what? Trump and the Mrs. now have the “flu”!

But not to worry though, “we have turned the corner on the China Plague” and “it will disappear “like magic.” Just how many people will die from his rallies has yet to be known. The blood of this “hoax” is on Trump’s hands. Now go express your “right” not to wear a mask. Just stay away from me.

Clifford Wendell

Haciendas of Mission Hills