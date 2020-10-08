Thursday, October 8, 2020
87.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

CDD 7 selects supervisor who’s wary of Developer’s heavy hand

Meta Minton

Edward Coleman

A Village of Hemingway resident who has expressed wariness about the heavy hand of the Developer has joined the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors.

The CDD 7 Board on Thursday broke a previous deadlock and selected Ed Coleman as its newest member.

He was selected in a 3-1 vote, topping fellow applicant John George of the Village of Hadley.

Prior to Thursday’s vote, Coleman was asked about the Developer and the power he wields in The Villages.

“It’s the reason I am standing before you today,” said the retired financial analyst.

He pointed to reasons he is concerned.

“With the continued development down south, the Hacienda situation, the things that are happening in Spanish Springs, there seems to be an overabundance of influence by the Developer,” said Coleman. “Those Developer influences should be mitigated.”

Residents of The Villages are up in arms about 45 apartments planned for Spanish Springs Town Square and a nearly 300-unit apartment complex planned at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. More apartments are planned at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood. Despite residents’ heavy turnout at recent public meetings expressing their fears and misgivings about the apartments, the Developer has turned a deaf ear to those concerns.

Coleman has replaced Supervisor Ron Ruggeri, who resigned earlier this year. Ruggeri had been a fierce critic of residents’ money being used for a plan to spend more than $1 million to shore up the embankment of the Morse Boulevard Bridge. Ruggeri had contended the Developer should bear some financial responsibility for the work, rather than the residents being stuck with the bill.

Related Articles

Crime

28-year-old resident of The Villages arrested after altercation over pills

A 28-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested Wednesday after an altercation over medication.
Read more
Crime

Health care worker who stole pills lands back behind bars

A health care worker arrested last year after stealing a patient’s pills at an assisted living facility has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks man who photographed other men under bathroom stall

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for a man who was taking photographs or videos of other men in the bathroom of a Lady Lake home improvement store.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake woman jailed after caught driving vehicle with stolen license tag

A Lady Lake woman was jailed after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her driving a vehicle with a stolen license tag.
Read more
News

Tickets available online for Pence event Saturday in The Villages

Tickets are available online for Vice President Mike Pence’s event Saturday in The Villages. We've got the link.
Read more
News

The Villages wants up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs

The Villages wants to construct up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
News

Golf cart caravan delivers Biden ballots at elections office in The Villages

A golf cart caravan delivered ballots on behalf of presidential candidate Joe Biden at an elections office in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns tagged along for the ride.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

28-year-old resident of The Villages arrested after altercation over pills

A 28-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested Wednesday after an altercation over medication.
Read more
Crime

Health care worker who stole pills lands back behind bars

A health care worker arrested last year after stealing a patient’s pills at an assisted living facility has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Little Tree Frog Inside Double Hibiscus In Lady Lake

Check out this little tree frog spotted inside this double hibiscus in Lady Lake. Thanks to Gina Collins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Black Vulture Feeding Its Fledgling

This adult black vulture was feeding its fledging in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Double Rainbow Over Havana Country Club In The Villages

Check out this double rainbow over the third tee at the Havana Country Club. Thanks to Dale and Betsy Nelson for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Common sense at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends that common sense is needed at the town squares.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

28-year-old resident of The Villages arrested after altercation over pills

A 28-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested Wednesday after an altercation over medication.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

John Wilcox deserves praise for 12 years of service on AAC

Villager John Wilcox deserves praise for 12 years of service on the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

CDD 7 selects supervisor who’s wary of Developer’s heavy hand

A Village of Hemingway resident who has expressed wariness about the heavy hand of the Developer has joined the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors.
Read more
Crime

28-year-old resident of The Villages arrested after altercation over pills

A 28-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested Wednesday after an altercation over medication.
Read more
Crime

Health care worker who stole pills lands back behind bars

A health care worker arrested last year after stealing a patient’s pills at an assisted living facility has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Common sense at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends that common sense is needed at the town squares.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Trump shows no respect

A reader from Boca Raton responds to a previous Letter to the Editor published in Villages-News.com and he argues that people of “our generation” were taught respect. Apparently, President Trump never got the lesson.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Don’t vote for either Trump or Biden

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers some advice before you cast your presidential ballot. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

28-year-old resident of The Villages arrested after altercation over pills

A 28-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested Wednesday after an altercation over medication.
Read more
Crime

Health care worker who stole pills lands back behind bars

A health care worker arrested last year after stealing a patient’s pills at an assisted living facility has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks man who photographed other men under bathroom stall

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for a man who was taking photographs or videos of other men in the bathroom of a Lady Lake home improvement store.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,423FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,664FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
87.5 ° F
89.6 °
86 °
55 %
1.3mph
1 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
88 °
Tue
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment