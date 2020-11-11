All performances have been canceled due to Tropical Storm Eta.
Live Square Entertainment for Thursday, November 12
Related Articles
Town Square Entertainment
Live Square Entertainment for Wednesday, November 11
All performances have been canceled due to Tropical Storm Eta.
Town Square Entertainment
Live Square Entertainment for Tuesday, November 10
Street Talk Brownwood Paddock Square | 5:00 PM Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop Lake Sumter Landing Market Square | 5:00 PM Rick Melvern Band Spanish Springs Town Square | 5:00...
Town Square Entertainment
Live Square Entertainment for Monday, November 9
Chasing Amy Brownwood Paddock Square | 5:00 PM Never Never Band Lake Sumter Landing Market Square | 5:00 PM Anita Drink Band Spanish Springs Town Square | 5:00 PM
Town Square Entertainment
Live Square Entertainment for Sunday, November 8
Jerico Brownwood Paddock Square | 5:00 PM Paradise Band Lake Sumter Landing Market Square | 5:00 PM Johnny Wild & The Delights Spanish Springs Town Square | 5:00 PM
Town Square Entertainment
Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, November 7
Penta Brownwood Paddock Square | 5:00 PM Caribe Groove Lake Sumter Landing Market Square | 5:00 PM Justin Heet Band Spanish Springs Town Square | 5:00 PM
Town Square Entertainment
Live Square Entertainment for Friday, November 6
Cactus Jack & The Cadillacs Brownwood Paddock Square | 5:00 PM Paradigm Lake Sumter Landing Market Square | 5:00 PM Dance Express Spanish Springs Town Square | 5:00 PM
Town Square Entertainment
Live Square Entertainment for Thursday, November 5
Southbound Brownwood Paddock Square | 5:00 PM Cece Teneal & Soul Kamotion Lake Sumter Landing Market Square | 5:00 PM Sherry and the Rockafellas Spanish Springs Town Square | ...
More Headlines
News
CEO departing Citizens First Bank and powerful Villages government board
The CEO of Citizens First Bank will be departing at the end of the year and at the same time leaving a powerful governmental board in The Villages.
Health
2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area shows jump in cases
Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area continued to show a steady increase in cases on Wednesday.
Photos
Photos
Alligator And Reddish Egret In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course
This alligator and reddish egret were spotted at a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Photos
Black-Crowned Night Heron On Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course
This black-crowned night heron was spotted on Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos
Beautiful Sunset Over The Village Of Dunedin
Check out this beautiful sunset over the Village of Dunedin. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Apartments will have no real impact on traffic flow
A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, did some research and does not believe an apartment complex to be built at the former home of the Hacienda Hills Country Club will have an impact on traffic on Morse Boulevard.
Business
Business
New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake
Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Crime
Crime
Wal-Mart cashier accused of pocketing $1,180 poised to escape prosecution
A cashier at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages arrested last year after allegedly pocketing $1,180 in cash is poised to escape prosecution in the case.
Opinions
Opinions
We cannot allow news media to select our president
Reflecting on last week's balloting, Congressman Daniel Webster writes that, "Americans, not the news media, select our president."
Top Stories
News
The Villages hunkers down in advance of Tropical Storm Eta
The Villages was hunkering down in advance of the anticipated arrival of Tropical Storm Eta.
News
Health
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Proud of our work in The Villages
A project manager at Clymer Farner Barley Inc. offers insight into the company’s relationship with The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor
A president who will put the country first
In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident comments on the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
Crime
Crime
Crime
Man with sordid legal past charged in connection with Summerfield murder
A 36-year-old man who was jailed alongside a neighbor earlier this year following a jealous confrontation with his wife is behind bars on a murder charge.
Crime
Summerfield man jailed on 20 counts of possession of child pornography
A 36-year-old Summerfield man was arrested last week on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.