Newest PWAC member raises concern about golf cart paths south of State Road 44

The newest member of the Project Wide Advisory Committee has raised a concern about the golf cart paths south of State Road 44.

Gerald Ferlisi was selected Friday morning to represent Community Development District 5 on PWAC, which oversees infrastructure and amenities in The Villages south of County Road 466. Ferlisi replaces Chuck Wildzunas, who was defeated in November in his re-election bid in CDD 5. He lost to Reed Panos of the Village of Sunset Pointe, who was sworn in Friday morning.

Ferlisi, an active member of the Property Owners Association, said he took his golf cart for a ride south of State Road 44 and was not impressed. He pointed out that the paths do not have the ribbon curbing which the multi-modal paths have north of State Road 44.

PWAC member Don Wiley, who represents Community Development District 10, previously has pointed out that the absence of ribbon curbing and has observed that the edges of the paths south of State Road 44 are “crumbling.”

Those paths are owned by the Developer, but the assumption is that PWAC will take over ownership of those paths in the future.