Summerfield man ordered to appear in court after grocery theft at Wal-Mart

Larry D. Croom

A Summerfield man will have to answer to a Marion County judge next month after being accused of stealing items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart early Thursday night.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was called to the store, located at 17961 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441, shortly before 7 p.m. in reference to a theft with a total loss of $31.98. The deputy made contact with an asset protection officer who told him that 31-year-old Matthew Jonathan Hale had failed to scan several grocery items, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy observed security camera footage that showed Hale failing to scan about 13 items from his grocery cart and placing them directly into a bag, the report says, adding that he then left the store without paying for the merchandise.

After being read his rights, Hale claimed he made a mistake by not scanning several items from his cart. The deputy noted that Hale “was very apologetic and accepted full responsibility for his mistake,” the report says.

Hale, who lives in the 10300 block of S.E. 148th Place in Summerfield, was given a notice to appear in Marion County Court. He is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Thomas Thompson on Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. to answer to the charge, the report says.

