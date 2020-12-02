Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Obituaries

Roger Allen Andreoli

Staff Report

Roger Andreoli

Roger Allen Andreoli, lifelong Kenosha resident and force of nature, died peacefully and prematurely after his battle with Covid-19 on November 28, 2020. The son of the late Frank Andreoli and Divina (Fortino) Andreoli, Roger was born on July 28, 1942 into a large Italian family. He spent hours playing in Columbus Park with his siblings and neighbors and serving as an altar boy at Mount Carmel Catholic Church. He often recalled how the priests would walk over and come right to his house to pull him out of bed in the morning to help with services.

He attended Kenosha public schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School where he spent many happy hours in the symphonic band playing tuba and in a dance band playing string bass. A proud member of the class of 1960, Roger spent the rest of his life actively working on the reunion committee.

Roger graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with an education degree and began his professional career at Roosevelt Elementary teaching sixth grade. Throughout his life he shared countless stories of all the fun he had with his students, particularly his first class. He received his graduate degree in special education from Cardinal Stritch University while teaching full-time. While at Stritch, Roger began lifelong friendships with many of the brilliant sisters who were national leaders in education.

It was Roger’s move to teaching special education that led to him to meeting his wife and best friend of 50 years, Sharon (Smith) Andreoli, a speech therapist employed by Kenosha Unified.

When Sharon decided that she was going to make a change and accept a position in Los Angeles, California, Roger said, “No, you aren’t. You are going to stay here and marry me!” They were married several months later on August 1, 1970.

Roger and Sharon had three children together. He had as much fun with them as with his students, always participating in and attending their activities. As a family, they loved to travel on road trips in their big van, attend sporting and musical events, and laugh as much as possible. Sharon and Roger could not have been a better parenting team and also supported each other professionally. Their daughter fondly remembers waking up on school mornings to find her parents sitting at the kitchen table, drinking coffee and talking through their upcoming days, discussing their students, and sharing ideas.

Roger’s professional life was one of service. He served others as a special education teacher, a Director of the Kenosha Achievement Center, the Director of the Kenosha County Comprehensive Mental Health Board, and the coach of more youth sports teams than can be counted. Roger liked to say, “We meet people where they are, with respect, and we help them take the next step they can.” Dad ended his career at Wilmot High School. While there, he created a successful work program for his students, insuring that individuals with intellectual disabilities could establish careers with local businesses and enjoy the pride that comes with work and connection to others.

Roger’s happy place was on the golf course. Roger and Sharon spent their retirement splitting time between Kenosha and The Villages, Florida, where he got plenty of opportunity to work on his short game. Roger met wonderful people in Florida and enjoyed all of its activities and sunshine. He also loved traveling and took many trips both nationally and internationally. He believed that one of the best ways to learn was to explore different places and to get to know people from different cultures.

Roger’s exuberance for life was infectious. It would be impossible to list all of the organizations in which he participated; he jumped into living with both feet. He will be remembered for his terrific (and sometimes inappropriate) sense of humor, his goofy accents, his incredible handmade carpentry creations, and his catch phrases like, “If it’s free, it’s for me,” and “You ask for nothing, you get nothing!” His colorful fashion choices and his giant smile will be especially missed.

Roger is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children Kori (Mike) Lusignan, Allan (Julie) Andreoli, and Joseph (Melissa) Andreoli; his two beloved granddaughters, Ellerie Lusignan and Georgia Andreoli; his brother, Don Andreoli, his sister, Jean Smith, and his twin sister, Rosalyn Deardorf; dozens of devoted nieces and nephews; and his best friend in life, Lee Aiello. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Salvatore, Robert, Betty, Frank, and Albert.

Roger’s family will not be holding services at this time in order to spare other families the trauma they experienced with Covid-19. When this pandemic is over, Roger’s life will be celebrated in the way he loved living: with music, laughter, and food. Until then, please wear a mask, stay socially distanced, and take care of others.

Should you wish to honor Roger’s life with a charitable donation, the Kenosha Achievement Center (KAC) was near and dear to his heart.

