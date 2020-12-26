Saturday, December 26, 2020
49.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Bamboo proposed to quell complaints about intolerable noise at roundabout

Marv Balousek

Clumping bamboo was selected as a solution to noise, dirt and fumes drifting into homes from a roundabout at Warm Springs Avenue and Morse Boulevard.

Residents of Continental Country Club complained earlier this month to Sumter County commissioners that the roundabout was built too high and that an eight-foot wall the country club erected to shield the homes is too low and ineffective.

Commissioners voted this past week to plant bamboo on the west side of the roundabout at a cost of $34,875. The clumping bamboo plants eventually are expected to grow tall enough to protect the homes. They will be planted five feet apart for 1,300 feet along the road.

A truck drives by the wall at Continental Country Club.

The county will work with a landscape architect to select the best bamboo species and the plants are not expected to require much maintenance except watering for the young plants.

Mike Roberts, the country club’s general manager, said he is “very happy” with the solution, even though he realizes it will take a while for the bamboo to grow.

“We talked about it before they brought their solution forward,” he said after the meeting. “It didn’t give us everything.”

The eight-foot wall was built several years ago when the county announced plans to expand the road, then known as County Road 468, to four lanes. Residents asked the county to build the wall, but officials declined.

County officials said the roundabout was built higher than anticipated to accommodate gas, fiber optic, telephone and other transmission lines.

After hearing resident complaints, Chairman Garry Breeden asked County Administrator Bradley Arnold to provide options for addressing the problem.

Bob Finnecy, who lives near the wall, told commissioners earlier that the problem for him was intolerable.

“I can smell the dirt and I can see the speeding trucks,” he said.

Related Articles

Health

8 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area tops 36,000 cases of virus

COVID-19 has claimed eight more local residents as the tri-county area topped 36,000 cases of the deadly virus and Florida saw an increase of more than 17,000 positive results over the past two days.
Read more
Health

Villages Health official reports bump in cases of COVID-19 at hospitals and clinics

The chief medical officer for The Villages Health says the number of COVID-19 patients is rising in the two local hospitals and his healthcare organization also is seeing an increase in positive test results among patients and staff members.
Read more
Crime

Defense team seeks access to bathtub where father allegedly drowned daughter

A criminal defense team is seeking access to a bathtub where a Lady Lake father allegedly drowned his 18-month-old daughter.
Read more
Crime

Villagers targeted by scammers who intentionally damage sprinkler systems

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in nabbing scammers who are intentionally damaging sprinkler systems in The Villages.
Read more
News

Temple Shalom delivers Christmas cheer to Villages first responders

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein and members of the Temple Shalom Social Action Committee recently made special deliveries to all nine fire departments in the local area.
Read more
News

Saddlebrook Recreation Center and pool to be closed for maintenance

The Saddlebrook Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and adult pool will be closed for maintenance Sunday, Jan. 3.
Read more
News

Puppy celebrates first Christmas in Village of Marsh Bend

Chloe May celebrated her first Christmas season in the Village of Marsh Bend. Is your pet enjoying the holidays? Share a photo with us at [email protected]
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,184FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
49.9 ° F
51 °
49 °
37 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sun
63 °
Mon
69 °
Tue
68 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment