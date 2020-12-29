Tuesday, December 29, 2020
60.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Discarded Christmas trees will be collected curbside in The Villages

Staff Report

The Villages District Office has offered the following information about the collection of discarded Christmas trees.

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated
day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds.

Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curb side in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions please contact sanitation at 748-0109.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

If you live in Community Development Districts 12 and 13, live and artificial trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, please contact the Utilities Department at 750-0000.

Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), live trees can be placed at the curb on your assigned yard waste day and must be in 4-foot lengths and no more than 6 inches in diameter. To discard artificial trees, call Lake County Solid Waste to schedule a bulk pick up at 343-3776.

Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, live and artificial trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, please contact Waste Management at 787-4416.

Related Articles

News

Desperate Villagers angry about lack of information about COVID-19 vaccine

Villagers who are desperate for the COVID-19 vaccine are angry about the lack of information about when the vaccine will be made available to them.
Read more
Crime

12-year-old Villages Charter School student confides in coach about sex abuse

A juvenile male has been arrested after a 12-year-old Villages Charter School student confided in her coach about alleged sexual abuse.
Read more
Crime

Sex offender arrested after camping out on bench at The Villages hospital ER

A sex offender was arrested after camping out on a bench outside the Emergency Room at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida shows significant spike in new cases

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the virus across Florida made a significant jump Tuesday.
Read more
Crime

Man with stolen gun arrested at apartment complex in Lady Lake

A man with a stolen gun was arrested at an apartment complex in Lady Lake. The gun had been reported stolen in Sumter County.
Read more
News

New Year’s holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages

The New Year's holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages. We've got details.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man blames COVID-19 for failing to register pickup truck

A 45-year-old Summerfield man was jailed Monday afternoon after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving erratically, swerving and traveling at 36 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,233FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
60.4 ° F
62.6 °
58 °
82 %
2.9mph
1 %
Wed
72 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
77 °
Sun
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment