The Villages and white privilege

To the Editor:

I respect all opinions. It is none of my business as to how others feel. However, I am saddened to hear someone say that The Villages has “white privilege.”

My parents grew up in rural Pennsylvania where there were no jobs and no wealth. They moved to another state to get a good job. They scrimped and saved all of their lives in order to live their best life in Florida. We didn’t go on grand vacations as children. We went camping because it was affordable. We didn’t go to restaurants. Mum made us a picnic.

Growing up it was a joy to get a new dress sewn by our grandmother. Hand me downs were natural as our parents had four girls. Any bonus Dad got from work went directly into the retirement account. We lived simply so that our parents could enjoy retirement as they chose. I am better for the experience. I can survive rich or poor. I am resilient. My parents may be white and live in The Villages, but they are not “privileged.” They earned every single penny that they have.

Deb Bech

Village of Palo Alto