Saturday, January 9, 2021
47 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

The Villages Daily Sun’s slant on raising impact fees on the Developer

David Bussone

David Bussone

It is disheartening to see the pre-emptive slant The Villages Daily Sun has put on the possibility of raising impact fees on the Developer.

As we know, the Developer pays less than half of the necessary impact fees to build in Sumter County and relies on the recent 25 percent tax increase to pay for the infrastructure for new building.

The last Sumter County Board of Commissioners agreed that the county should pay over $40 million for roads needed by the Developer. They had to raise that $40 million from the taxpayers.  

A raise of 150 percent in impact fees for a home offered at $250,000 would be $1,458. That will not dissuade any buyer from purchasing a home. What would dissuade a buyer is the knowledge that his taxes pay for the Developer’s increased profit.  

The Daily Sun also wrongly compared Sumter County’s road impact fees to Lake County’s. What they failed to mention is that other counties also have impact fees for schools, police, fire, EMS, parks and recreation. Sumter has none of that. Apples should be compared to apples, not to oranges.

Tell the county commissioners that Sumter County taxpayers should not have to pay for new infrastructure for new developments.  

 David Bussone is a resident of the Village of Sanibel.

Related Articles

Opinions

The Blond in the House is taking organ lessons

Columnist Barry Evans writes that the Blond in the House is taking organ lessons. It got him thinking about music.
Read more
Opinions

Panic over hard-to-find vaccine doses reminds us of the importance of masks

The panic over hard-to-find COVID-19 vaccine doses reminds us of the importance of wearing masks during this pandemic.
Read more
Opinions

Lake County chairman admits residents unhappy with vaccine process  

The chairman of the Lake County Commission, writing in an Opinion piece, admits that residents are unhappy with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the county. He explains what will happen next.
Read more
Health

Cold weather exercise in 2021

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that this winter is more dangerous than previous winters because cold weather increases your risk for COVID-19. He offers some advice.
Read more
Opinions

Economic Injury Disaster Loans will continue to be offered in 2021 

Congressman Daniel Webster wants constituents to know that the Small Business Administration has announced that the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) application has been extended through the end of 2021.
Read more
Opinions

Spend money on Americans not overseas wars

The World Beyond War-Central Florida Steering Committee argues we need to close overseas bases, work through diplomacy and other means, reduce our expenses and take care of Americans.
Read more
Health

Low Vitamin D increases COVID-19 risks

Dr. Gabe Mirkin is warning that low Vitamin D levels can increase COVID-19 risks. What should you do? He's got advice.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,364FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
47 ° F
48 °
46 °
71 %
1.9mph
90 %
Sat
55 °
Sun
59 °
Mon
69 °
Tue
71 °
Wed
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment