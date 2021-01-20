Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Villagers for Trump abruptly cancels today’s ‘America First Rally’

Larry D. Croom

Villagers for Trump has canceled today’s potentially controversial “America First Rally” in The Villages.

The group made the announcement Wednesday morning and said the event would be rescheduled at a later date. It was supposed to take place just a few hours after President-elect Joe Biden was sworn into office. President Trump continues to claim massive fraud took place in the November election and has refused to concede to Biden. He left the White House Wednesday morning for his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida and promised supporters “we will be back in some form.”

Villagers for Trump canceled its ‘America First Rally’ on Wednesday in Lake Sumter Landing that was supposed to be held just a few hours after Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president.

Villagers for Trump Founder David Gee said the decision to cancel the event had nothing to do with threats of any kind. He said the group will announce its next event after its board “determines where, when and what to celebrate. The next few days, we hope, will provide insight.”

The rally was supposed to take place Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 3-4 p.m. in a parking lot near Barnes & Noble in Lake Sumter Landing. Florida Sen. Dennis Baxley and Rep. Brett Hage were scheduled to speak at the event and invitations had been sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Daniel Webster, who recently came under fire for skipping the vote on Trump’s impeachment for a “family medical obligation.

The rally originally was billed as celebrating Trump’s second-term inauguration or “perhaps a precursor to his 2024 campaign.” It also was being touted as “laying down the gauntlet” for 2022 to “Take Back the House.”

