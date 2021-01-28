Grandson arrested after throwing chair at home of his grandmother

A grandson was arrested after allegedly throwing a chair at the home of his grandmother.

Rodney Johnson, 18, of Wildwood, was arrested after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to his grandmother’s home. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Johnson was found standing next to a chair which had been thrown to the ground, according to an arrest report. The grandmother said Johnson had been evicted from her home in August. She said the teen has been living with his mother.

Johnson was arrested on a charge of trespassing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,000.