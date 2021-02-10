Wednesday, February 10, 2021
81.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield teenager nabbed on drug charge after vehicle runs stop sign

Larry D. Croom

Austin Kyle Smith

A Summerfield teenager was jailed Sunday night after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped for running a stop sign.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped a blue 2003 Jeep Cherokee in the 13800 block of S.E. 47th Avenue and made contact with the driver and front-seat passenger, 18-year-old Austin Kyle Smith. The deputy reported smelling the odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and detained the driver, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy asked Smith to step out of the vehicle and he handed him two small baggies containing a green leafy substance that he said belonged to him. The deputy detained Smith and searched the vehicle. He then located a clear plastic vape pen cartridge containing a brownish oil underneath the front passenger seat, the report says.

After both the green leafy substance and the brown oil field tested positive for THC content, Smith, who lives at 13678 S.E. 55th Ave. in Summerfield,  was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was released early Monday morning on $2,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Related Articles

News

Jax A Million is in charge in the Village of Alhambra

Joni and Tom Clarke live in their house in the Village of Alhambra, but Jax A Million is in charge. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
News

County Road 466 pastureland near new apartments back on track for development

Pastureland near a new apartment complex on County Road 466 is back on track for development. There could be a major impact on traffic.
Read more
News

Sumter health personnel to be trained on state vaccine appointment system

The Sumter County Health Department will receive training later this week on the new State of Florida vaccination appointment system.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 death toll in tri-county area makes significant jump

The death toll from COVID-19 spiked again in the tri-county area on Tuesday as 29 more local residents lost their battle with the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man enters plea in pickup-dragging death in parking lot

A Lady Lake man has entered a plea in a case in which he is accused of dragging a woman to her death with his pickup truck.
Read more
Crime

Sherwood Villas resident loses license for 10 years after golf cart crash

A resident of the Sherwood Villas will lose his driver’s license for 10 years as the result of a golf cart crash.
Read more
News

Wildwood’s 90-acre Millennium Park will be getting a makeover

A decade-long makeover of Wildwood's 90-acre Millennium Park is expected to begin later this year.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,638FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.8 ° F
84 °
80 °
44 %
1.3mph
1 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
75 °
Sun
75 °
Mon
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment