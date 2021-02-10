Summerfield teenager nabbed on drug charge after vehicle runs stop sign

A Summerfield teenager was jailed Sunday night after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped for running a stop sign.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped a blue 2003 Jeep Cherokee in the 13800 block of S.E. 47th Avenue and made contact with the driver and front-seat passenger, 18-year-old Austin Kyle Smith. The deputy reported smelling the odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and detained the driver, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy asked Smith to step out of the vehicle and he handed him two small baggies containing a green leafy substance that he said belonged to him. The deputy detained Smith and searched the vehicle. He then located a clear plastic vape pen cartridge containing a brownish oil underneath the front passenger seat, the report says.

After both the green leafy substance and the brown oil field tested positive for THC content, Smith, who lives at 13678 S.E. 55th Ave. in Summerfield, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was released early Monday morning on $2,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.