Spanish Springs apartments will be back on agenda this week

Discussion about apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square will resume Wednesday night at a meeting of the Lady Lake Commission.

The Villages introduced a plan last year to construct apartments at the shuttered Katie Belle’s club at the square. The idea horrified Villagers, still smarting over the closure of the longtime Villagers-only dancing, drinking and dining sentimental favorite.

In all, The Villages hopes to build 45 apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square. Seven of the 45 apartments would be built at the former Katie Belle’s site. The remainder of the apartments would be located on the second floor space over The Villages Media Group offices, Augustine’s 1812 House restaurant, Dunkin’ Donuts and Margarita Republic.

A mob of residents overflowed the town hall chambers on Sept. 14 when the matter was before the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board. The members voted 3-0 to deny the application from The Villages.

Later that year, The Villages asked to table the discussion after Lady Lake Commissioner Jim Richards resigned amid health concerns. The Villages’ Marty Dzuro indicated it would be important for a replacement to fill the seat of the former mayor so that the interests of the town’s Ward 5 residents would be represented. The commission selected Jim Rietz in December to fill Richards’ seat.

The commission will meet at 6 p.m. at Lady Lake Town Hall. The commission usually meets on Monday nights, but the meeting was pushed back to Wednesday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.