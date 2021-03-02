Boyfriend arrested after Wildwood police respond to woman’s cry for help

A boyfriend was arrested after Wildwood police responded to a woman’s cry for help.

An officer was called at about 11 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a “suspicious person” at Kilgore Street and Mill Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The officer arrived on the scene and heard a female voice that sounded muffled, but yelling for help.

The officer found 53-year-old Darren Bernard Miller of Ocala stretched from the passenger side seat of a vehicle and reaching across the center console. The woman was in the driver’s seat, which had been pushed back. Miller had his hands around the woman’s neck in a “choking manner” and she was having a hard time breathing. The officer found the woman had dried blood around her lip area and her neck was red. She said she is Miller’s live-in girlfriend and they have been in a relationship for seven years.

When a second officer was assisting taking Miller into custody, a green leafy substance was found on his shorts. More of the substance was found on the seat where he had been sitting. The substance was identified as marijuana.

Miller was arrested on charges of battery and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where holds were put on him by Miami-Dade County and South Carolina.