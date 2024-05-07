Florida remains #1 destination for domestic tourism

Visit Florida data shows that Florida has maintained its position as the #1 domestic tourist destination in the United States and remained a top destination for international visitors (ranking #2 in the country).

In 2023, Florida’s market share of domestic tourists increased to 14.8 percent, up from 13.8 percent in 2022. This surge in market share represents the largest increase of any state, underscoring Florida’s appeal to travelers from across the country.

While Florida’s domestic market share increased from 2022, other formerly popular destinations saw negative shifts in their shares. California experienced a notable decline, losing 1.2 percentage points, while New York saw a decrease of 0.8 percentage points. With these shifts, Florida now leads the U.S. by a substantial margin, boasting a 2.7 percentage point advantage over California, securing its position as the premier destination for American travelers.

Florida saw a noticeable uptick in overseas tourism in 2023. As the recovery of international travel continued, Florida garnered 25.2 percent of the overseas market share of travelers to the U.S.

In March 2024, overseas visitation to Florida surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time, with a 1.7 percent increase compared to March 2019. Notably, visitation from key markets such as the UK, Germany, and Mexico saw significant growth, with UK visitation up by 12 percent, German visitation up by 28 percent, and Mexican visitation up 61 percent compared to the same month in 2019.