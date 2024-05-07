85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
type here...

Florida remains #1 destination for domestic tourism

By Villages-News Editorial

Visit Florida data shows that Florida has maintained its position as the #1 domestic tourist destination in the United States and remained a top destination for international visitors (ranking #2 in the country).

In 2023, Florida’s market share of domestic tourists increased to 14.8 percent, up from 13.8 percent in 2022. This surge in market share represents the largest increase of any state, underscoring Florida’s appeal to travelers from across the country.

While Florida’s domestic market share increased from 2022, other formerly popular destinations saw negative shifts in their shares. California experienced a notable decline, losing 1.2 percentage points, while New York saw a decrease of 0.8 percentage points. With these shifts, Florida now leads the U.S. by a substantial margin, boasting a 2.7 percentage point advantage over California, securing its position as the premier destination for American travelers.

Florida saw a noticeable uptick in overseas tourism in 2023. As the recovery of international travel continued, Florida garnered 25.2 percent of the overseas market share of travelers to the U.S.

In March 2024, overseas visitation to Florida surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time, with a 1.7 percent increase compared to March 2019. Notably, visitation from key markets such as the UK, Germany, and Mexico saw significant growth, with UK visitation up by 12 percent, German visitation up by 28 percent, and Mexican visitation up 61 percent compared to the same month in 2019.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Costco location in The Villages will be a nightmare

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is thrilled about the news that Costco is coming to The Villages, but warns that the chosen location would be a nightmare.

Golf courses suffering from lack of care not El Nino

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says that the golf courses in The Villages are suffering from a lack of care and not El Nino. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need the cross to remind us of Christ

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Deaton resident contends we need the cross to remind us of Christ.

Climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly

A Village of Santo Domingo resident warns that climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly. And it could get worse.

Can everyone please stop with all the complaining?

A Village of St. James resident is fed up with all of the complaining from fellow residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos