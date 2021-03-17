Sumter County to receive 20,000 Moderna doses

The Sumter County Health Department is receiving 20,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week: 10,000 first doses and 10,000 second doses.

Sign up will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17 (today) at this link:

https://sumterchdvax.eventbrite.com/

Vaccination appointments will be on Friday, March 19 and Monday, March 22. There will be 720 first-dose vaccination opportunities over these two days.

If you signed up for vaccination through the state pre-registration system (either by calling 866-201-7196 or online at https://myvaccine.fl.gov/), you will be contacted to re-confirm your interest in vaccination by phone. The phone call you receive to re-confirm your appointment will come from the main office phone number at 352-569-3102. The Sumter County Health Department will continue to make appointments from this pre-registration list.

“We are also excited to share that the number of partner organizations that will provide vaccinations are increasing throughout the county,” said Dr. Sanford Zelnick, director of the Sumter County Health Department.