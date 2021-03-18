Summerfield woman jailed after marijuana found in her vehicle during traffic stop

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Monday morning after a man who was riding in the vehicle with her fled from Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies stopped the blue Hyundai in the 1100 block of E. Hwy. 40 for a moving violation and smelled marijuana as they approached the vehicle. After the male passenger fled from the scene, deputies removed a juvenile and 19-year-old Tayma Javonne Starks and detained them. They then searched the vehicle and found a grinder in the middle console, a brown purse full of what appeared to be marijuana cigarette butts and a black purse containing rolling paper and a marijuana cigarette, a sheriff’s office report states.

Both purses were located on the passenger-side floorboard next to where Starks had been sitting. After being read her rights, she said she was the registered owner of the vehicle and the only purse that belonged to her was the black one, which contained her driver’s license. That purse also contained what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette and rolling papers, the report says.

Starks told deputies she didn’t know who owned the brown purse but it could belong to a cousin. Deputies then field-tested the green leafy substance inside the cigarette butts and determined it to be marijuana, the report says.

Starks, who lives at 9561 S.E. 162nd St. in Summerfield, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession and/or use of drug equipment. She was released Monday morning on $2,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.