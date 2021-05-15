William Daniel Neff

76.5 F
Saturday, May 15, 2021
By Staff Report

William (Bill) Daniel Neff, age 89, of Lady Lake, FL, formerly of Swissvale/Edgewood, PA, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Loving and devoted husband of 49 years of Regina (Scheuermann), of Lady Lake, FL; loving father of Barbara Neff (Lowell Murray), of Reston, VA and Rita Reese (Kirk), of Erie, PA; and cherished Pap Pap of William and Eric. Bill is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Neff; his mother, Rita (Crowell) Neff Reardon; and his brother, Robert.

Bill was a Korean War veteran in the United States Navy and worked for Duquesne Light Company in the Meter Department for 30+ years. His passions were whatever sports his daughters played and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bill was a lifetime member of Camp Sunshine, Bedford, PA, and the Bedford American Legion, Post #113. He enjoyed traveling to various Caribbean islands and would never turn down a game of cards. Bill was a devoted son, loving husband, father, and grandfather, and cherished uncle, cousin, and friend.

A memorial mass is scheduled for Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL at 8:30 am.

