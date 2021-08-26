Construction worker arrested at job site in The Villages after alleged attack

A construction worker was arrested at a job site in The Villages after an alleged attack on his manager.

The quality control manager at a construction site in the area of Mattson Loop and Flaxmayer Road in the Village of Citrus Grove said he had approached 27-year-old Fernando Vieyra of Ocala about work that had not been completed properly in one of the homes, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Vieyra, a native of Toluca, Mexico, who only speaks Spanish, apparently believed the manager was speaking to a co-worker in profane language. Vieyra suspected his mother was being insulted. He used a translator application on his phone and communicated that if his mother continued to be insulted, “there was going to be a problem.” Vieyra struck the manager twice in the face with his fist.

Vieyra was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.