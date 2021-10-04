First Lady Casey DeSantis diagnosed with breast cancer

Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis, a frequent visitor to The Villages, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis released a statement Monday announcing his wife’s diagnosis.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up,” DeSantis said.

Casey DeSantis is 41 and the mother of 4-year-old Madison, 3-year-old Mason and 18-month old Mamie, who was the first baby born in the Governor’s Mansion in more than 50 years.

Casey DeSantis appeared with the governor at a town hall meeting last month at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages.

She held Mason at the podium during an October 2018 campaign event in The Villages.

She was here with him in a “thank you” your in December 2018, shortly before he was inaugurated. Casey DeSantis, who has a background in television, was integral to his campaign and appeared in September 2018 before a large group of GOP women in The Villages.