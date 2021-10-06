Spruce Creek South man arrested after found slumped over wheel of vehicle

A Spruce Creek South man was arrested after he was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle.

Cory Joshua Cronin, 31, who lives at 17586 SE 97th Ave., was found Monday night sleeping in a blue Volkswagen at the Murphy’s Express gas station near Stonecrest in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Fire Rescue was called to scene to evaluate Cronin and a female passenger.

While Cronin and the woman were being medically evaluated, a deputy noticed “several small baggies and a blue straw in plain sight on the dashboard” of the Volkswagen. Also found in the vehicle were two marijuana pipes, digital scales and multiple smaller baggies.

During a pat down of Cronin, the deputy felt a cylindrical item in his pocket. It was an Advil bottle that contained fentanyl.

The Maryland native was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,000 bond. In 2016, he had been arrested after an altercation at his home at Spruce Creek South.