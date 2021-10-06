87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
type here...

Spruce Creek South man arrested after found slumped over wheel of vehicle

By Meta Minton

Cory Joshua Cronin
Cory Joshua Cronin

A Spruce Creek South man was arrested after he was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle.

Cory Joshua Cronin, 31, who lives at 17586 SE 97th Ave., was found Monday night sleeping in a blue Volkswagen at the Murphy’s Express gas station near Stonecrest in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Fire Rescue was called to scene to evaluate Cronin and a female passenger.

While Cronin and the woman were being medically evaluated, a deputy noticed “several small baggies and a blue straw in plain sight on the dashboard” of the Volkswagen. Also found in the vehicle were two marijuana pipes, digital scales and multiple smaller baggies.

During a pat down of Cronin, the deputy felt a cylindrical item in his pocket. It was an Advil bottle that contained fentanyl.

The Maryland native was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,000 bond. In 2016, he had been arrested after an altercation at his home at Spruce Creek South.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Cyclists should be stopping at stop signs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident contends that bicyclists in The Villages need to stop at stop signs.

Response to ‘requirement’ for flu vaccine

A Village of Summerhill resident offers a response to a previous Letter to the Editor about the requirement for a flu vaccine.

Has AMR already thrown in the towel?

A Village of Mallory Hill resident asks if AMR, the company operating ambulances in Sumter County, has already thrown in the towel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How did they know?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders out loud how the Jan. 6 rioters knew how to access the U.S. Capitol.

An open letter to the Morse family about The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Bonita resident has penned an open letter to the Morse family about the newspaper they own, The Villages Daily Sun.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos