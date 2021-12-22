Irene Goglin

Irene (Shirley) Goglin (nee Matyas) passed peacefully at home 12/7/21, at the age of 97. Originally from CT she was a resident of Sebring, Florida for 30 years and the last 8 years lived in the Villages with her daughter and son-in-law. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Bill Goglin. She is survived by her daughter Donna and son-in-law Ron Gustaitis and son Billy who is well know at the Fiesta Bowl bowling alley. Also missing her are Grandson, Kristian and wife Kate, great grandchildren Erin and Aidan. Grandson Kenneth, wife Crystal, great grandchildren Grey, Chase and Avery. Granddaughter Kimberly Cots Felso and husband John. Great grand children Kyler, Xander Cots and father Jeff Cots and many nieces and nephews. Shirley enjoyed and participated in many different craft groups, in Sebring as well as a member of Hope Lutheran Crafters. She left a lasting impression and she will be missed by all who knew her, for her kind and loving spirit. A celebration of life is TBA.