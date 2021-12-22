47.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
type here...

Irene Goglin

By Staff Report
Irene Goglin
Irene Goglin

Irene (Shirley) Goglin (nee Matyas) passed peacefully at home 12/7/21, at the age of 97. Originally from CT she was a resident of Sebring, Florida for 30 years and the last 8 years lived in the Villages with her daughter and son-in-law. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Bill Goglin. She is survived by her daughter Donna and son-in-law Ron Gustaitis and son Billy who is well know at the Fiesta Bowl bowling alley. Also missing her are Grandson, Kristian and wife Kate, great grandchildren Erin and Aidan. Grandson Kenneth, wife Crystal, great grandchildren Grey, Chase and Avery. Granddaughter Kimberly Cots Felso and husband John. Great grand children Kyler, Xander Cots and father Jeff Cots and many nieces and nephews. Shirley enjoyed and participated in many different craft groups, in Sebring as well as a member of Hope Lutheran Crafters. She left a lasting impression and she will be missed by all who knew her, for her kind and loving spirit. A celebration of life is TBA.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sumter County commissioners need to do their damn job

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chastises the Sumter County Board of Commissioners, and says the commissioners need to do their “damn job.”

Villager gets signatures on petition about postal station problems

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has been gathering signatures on a petition with regard to problems at his postal station. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Frustration with having to dial 352 area code

A Village Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, would like to know what genius came up with the recent change for dialing in the 352 area code.

I love the flowers in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident says the flowers are one of the things she likes best about The Villages.

Media mockingly portrays The Villages as Trump-loving community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident contends that the national media mockingly portrays The Villages as a Trump-loving community. She argues that portrayal doesn't add up.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos