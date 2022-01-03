54.5 F
The Villages
Monday, January 3, 2022
81-year-old Villager arrested after golf cart crash at town square

By Meta Minton
An 81-year-old Villager was arrested after a golf cart crash at a town square in The Villages.

Allan David Martinelli, who lives in the Hialeah Villas in the Village of Belvedere, was driving a golf cart which collided with another golf cart at about 8 p.m. New Year’s Day on Old Mill Run east of Canal Street at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Martinelli had suffered injuries to his face and knee. His speech was slurred and he admitted he consumed “two drinks of scotch” prior to the crash.

Martinelli was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but the exercises had to be halted by the investigator “due to fear of him falling,” the report said. He provided breath samples that registered .085 and .082 blood alcohol content.

Martinelli was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. Once he was medically cleared, he was booked at the Sumter County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

