Pair of passengers with loaded syringes arrested in Lady Lake

Two passengers with loaded syringes were arrested after a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Marcus O’Neal Williams, 37, and Stephanie Jac-Lynn Saunders, 36, both of Leesburg, were riding as passengers in a silver Toyota Corolla in the wee hours Wednesday when the vehicle was pulled over at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Lake Ella Road due to the vehicle’s taillights not operating properly, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Williams was found to be in possession of a bag which held nine capped syringes. One of the syringes held liquid fentanyl. Four syringes had a residue of the drug.

Saunders was also in possession of a syringe which contained liquid fentanyl.

Both were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance. Both were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.