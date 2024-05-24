Golf courses in The Villages are immensely overused

To the Editor:

I read with interest the complaints about the golf courses. Playing devil’s advocate here. These courses are overused immensely, especially when the snowbirds arrive. They complain about The Villages courses which are open and abused all year long and in the same breath mention how awesome the courses up north are wonderful. The Villages courses get used year round while the courses up north get 6-7 months of rest. On top of that residents south of 44 don’t have enough championship/executive courses yet so they come up to the northern courses. Not blaming them just saying the courses north of 44 are having more use and with the wacky weather, the courses are suffering. Let the whining begin.

Virginia Jacobs

Village of Tamarind Grove