Firefighters free trapped driver from overturned vehicle in The Villages

Firefighters freed a trapped driver from an overturned vehicle late Friday afternoon in The Villages.

The gray Toyota Camry overturned in a single-vehicle accident at around 5 p.m. on El Camino Real near Savannah Center.

The top of the car was removed in order to extricate the driver from the vehicle. The driver was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The Villages Public Safety Department was on the scene of the crash.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene. The investigation into the crash has been turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash also knocked out a palm tree. Stanage Tree Service was summoned to the scene to remove the dead tree.