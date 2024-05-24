83.9 F
The Villages
Friday, May 24, 2024
Firefighters free trapped driver from overturned vehicle in The Villages

By David Towns

Firefighters freed a trapped driver from an overturned vehicle late Friday afternoon in The Villages.

The gray Toyota Camry overturned in a single-vehicle accident at around 5 p.m. on El Camino Real near Savannah Center.

The top of the car was removed in order to extricate the driver from the vehicle. The driver was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The Villages Public Safety Department was on the scene of the crash, as well as Sumter County sherif’s deputies.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene. The investigation into the crash has been turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash also knocked out a palm tree. Stanage Tree Service was summoned to the scene to remove the dead tree.

Stanage Tree Service was called in to remove a palm tree knocked over the crash.

Letters to the Editor

Speeding in a golf cart can be deadly

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident writes that speeding is among the greatest safety concern on the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

Golf courses in The Villages are immensely overused

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that the golf courses in The Villages are suffering from immense overuse.

Don’t cry about your wet newspaper!

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident chides a reader who complained about a wet newspaper.

Webster’s bootlicking is obvious and he has to go

A Village of Belle Aire resident is appalled by Congressman Daniel Webster’s obvious “bootlicking” at the Trump trial in New York City. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Oren Miller is back despite efforts of Developer, Daily Sun and DeSantis

A Village of Briar Meadow resident said she is thrilled to see Oren Miller reinstated to the Sumter Commission, despite being railroaded by the Developer, The Villages Daily Sun and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

