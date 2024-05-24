Villager arrested after calling 911 to report man’s unwanted advances

A Villager was arrested after calling police to report a man’s unwanted advances.

Leslie Gwyn McClure, 49, of the Village of Palo Alto, was at the Ramshackle Cafe in Leesburg on Thursday evening when she called 911 to report a “possible sexual disturbance,” according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

A second call came into dispatch at about the same. That call came from Ramshackle Cafe staff asking to have McClure removed from the restaurant. When officers arrived on the scene, they found McClure sitting in the driver’s seat of her Nissan SUV. The vehicle was running.

The New Jersey native told police she was at the bar when a man offered to buy her a drink, as beers were being offered “buy one, get one free.” They began drinking together, but McClure became “uncomfortable” when the man made “inappropriate comments.” She told the man she was going to the restroom and that’s when she called 911. She told the dispatcher the situation was “unsafe.”

Ramshackle staffers told police McClure probably had three beers while at the bar. Officers spoke with McClure and it became increasingly clear she was intoxicated.

She was told that she would need to get a ride or call a taxi and that she was in no condition to drive. She was told she could lock up her vehicle, but could not drive it.

McClure became “argumentative and uncooperative.” She got into her SUV, started the engine and attempted to drive away. An officer opened the vehicle’s door, shut off the engine and removed McClure.

She refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample. She said she wanted a lawyer. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.