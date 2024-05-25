79.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 25, 2024
type here...

Recreation facilities will remain open over Memorial Day weekend

By Staff Report

All recreation offices in The Villages will be closed on Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. Regular services will resume on Tuesday, May 2.

The recreation centers, outdoor facilities, swimming pools and fitness clubs will be open for residents’ enjoyment.

Guest ID Cards, Executive Trail Fees and Activity Registration will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades At Your Service Centers from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 25, Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who’s going to stop the fire when it comes to fire fees?

A Village of St. Catherine resident has a warning about increasing fire fees to be paid by residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Speeding in a golf cart can be deadly

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident writes that speeding is among the greatest safety concern on the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

Golf courses in The Villages are immensely overused

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that the golf courses in The Villages are suffering from immense overuse.

Don’t cry about your wet newspaper!

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident chides a reader who complained about a wet newspaper.

Webster’s bootlicking is obvious and he has to go

A Village of Belle Aire resident is appalled by Congressman Daniel Webster’s obvious “bootlicking” at the Trump trial in New York City. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos