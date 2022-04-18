84.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 18, 2022
type here...

Villager diagnosed with dementia arrested after attack sends wife to hospital

By Meta Minton

A Villager diagnosed last year with dementia was arrested after an attack sent his wife to the hospital.

Wildwood police were called Saturday night to a home in the Village of Linden where the 73-year-old man was taken into custody as his 78-year-old wife was being loaded into an ambulance. She had suffered “multiple knots on her head and was bleeding from her head,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. It appeared the woman’s lower left arm was broken.

The man had been sleeping when he awoke and punched his wife in the face “multiple times.” He grabbed a metal lamp and began striking her in the face and head repeatedly. She was pleading with him to stop and used her left arm to try to block the blows from the lamp. She was able to break free and run to a neighbor’s house.

The man claimed he had been sleeping when he overheard his wife “and her new boyfriend” plotting to kill him.

The wife said her husband was diagnosed in April 2021 with dementia. She said he “has never acted like this.” She added he is a “very sweet man.” She also told police she does not have a boyfriend.

Her husband was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding ER at Brownwood. After he was medically cleared, he was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s do something before another person is killed on Morse Boulevard

A Village of De La Vista West resident says we need to do something before another person is killed on Morse Boulevard. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need freedom of speech when it comes to political signs

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that freedom of speech is needed when it comes to political signs.

Confusing answers about cost for Independent Fire Control District

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident writes the information thus far about costs to Villagers for a new Independent Fire Control District has been confusing. His calculation shows he would face a huge increase on his tax bill, therefore he’ll be voting no on the upcoming referendum.

Oklahoma law does not show respect for human life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident offers a critical assessment of the Oklahoma abortion law.

Ukraine

A Village of Monarch Grove resident remembers a famous quote to sum up the gravity of the situation in Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos