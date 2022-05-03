Summerfield woman with suspended license jailed after failure to complete court-ordered course

A Summerfield woman with a suspended license was jailed after failure to complete a court-ordered course.

Madison Marion Boardman, 21, was driving a silver Hyundai on Monday night on U.S. 301 in Oxford when a check of her license plate revealed the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, Boardman confirmed that her license had been suspended in Hillsborough County. However, she claimed she was trying to rectify the situation and provided the deputy with receipts from paying her citations.

However, a computer check by the deputy showed that Boardman’s license had been suspended April 25 for failure to complete a court-ordered education course. Furthermore, the check showed an additional suspension for exceeding the limit of 24 points with a 36-month time period.

Boardman was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.