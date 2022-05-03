84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
type here...

Summerfield woman with suspended license jailed after failure to complete court-ordered course

By Meta Minton
Madison Marion Boardman
Madison Marion Boardman

A Summerfield woman with a suspended license was jailed after failure to complete a court-ordered course.

Madison Marion Boardman, 21, was driving a silver Hyundai on Monday night on U.S. 301 in Oxford when a check of her license plate revealed the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, Boardman confirmed that her license had been suspended in Hillsborough County. However, she claimed she was trying to rectify the situation and provided the deputy with receipts from paying her citations.

However, a computer check by the deputy showed that Boardman’s license had been suspended April 25 for failure to complete a court-ordered education course. Furthermore, the check showed an additional suspension for exceeding the limit of 24 points with a 36-month time period.

Boardman was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Support the idea of AAC taking over Katie Belle’s

A longtime resident of The Villages says he supports the idea of the Amenity Authority Committee taking over and reopening Katie Belle’s.

Community Watch and the Cadillac at Savanah Center

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Community Watch shouldn’t be blamed for an abandoned Cadillac at Savannah Center.

Mr. Schwartz’s dream is being destroyed

A Village of Santiago resident believes it is a shame that residents of The Villages are watching as Harold Schwartz’s dream is destroyed.

Frustrated with tee time system in The Villages

A Village of Liberty Park resident is frustrated by the tee time system in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Student loan payoffs

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, returns to the subject of paying off student loans.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos