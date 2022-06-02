Kenneth F. Banaszynski (84) of The Villages, passed away on May 25, 2022 in The Villages. Visitation for Kenneth will be held on June 3rd at 10:00 AM at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center with a Funeral Service following at 11:00 AM at the Life Event Center. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

Ken was born in Milwaukee, WI on June 10th, 1937. He married Elaine(Marifke) 61 years ago on June 7th, 1961 in Milwaukee. Ken was an Army Veteran in which most of his tour was served in Germany. Afterwards he worked for Copper Industries in South Milwaukee, WI and retired after 32 years of employment.

Ken is survived by his wife Elaine, a daughter Kay (Jay) Griffith, and a son Keith. Ken is also survived by his three grandchildren; Jessica ( Todd) Rogers, Kory Banaszynski, and Emily Griffith, and two great grandchildren Keira and Adalyn Rogers . Ken also has 1 sister Delores Weiss in WI.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Pauline Banaszynski, and his brothers Eugene and Bob.

Ken enjoyed his retirement of 25 years in The Villages. In his time here he enjoyed golfing, playing cards with his family and friends, and his afternoon golf cart rides.

Memorials may be given to the National Cancer Society or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The family wishes to thank all who took care of Ken during this very difficult time may God’s blessings shine upon you all.