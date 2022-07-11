Wildwood signs off on rezoning of 642 acres for development by The Villages

Wildwood commissioners gave final approval Monday to revised agreements with The Villages Land Co. that adds and rezones 643 acres for the Villages of Southern Oaks.

The additional acreage is in several locations south State Road 44 not far from Brownwood and near County Road 470 not far from the Sumter-Lake county line.

Some of the properties recently were annexed to Wildwood and all were rezoned for age-restricted development so The Villages can build homes.

One area is northwest of Lake Okahumpka, extending to SR 55 and Meggison Road. Another is west of Morse Boulevard and south of the Villages Grow greenhouses. A third area is south of County Road 562 and three other areas are north and south of CR 470 near the Sumter-Lake county line.

Commissioners initially approved adding the properties in May but the ordinance was submitted for state review before final adoption.

Another revised agreement approved Monday revises architectural standards and golf cart operations in new Villages neighborhoods.

Commissioners also endorsed a Southern Oaks subdivision plat for 159 single-family homes on 155 acres.