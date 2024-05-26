93.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 26, 2024
type here...

Memorial Day will impact trash collection in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Memorial Day holiday will impact trash pickup in The Villages. Here is information provided by the District Office.

If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 27.

If you live in Community Development District 12, the Village of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney, and Community Development  District 15 there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

If you live in Community Development Community District 13 (excluding Village of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and Community Development District 14, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 27. Sanitation collection will be on Thursday, May 30.

If you live in the Town of Lady portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 27. Sanitation collection will be on Thursday, May 30.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including Community Development  Districts 11 and 14), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, May 27. Sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, May 28. All collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.

If you live in the Middleton Community Development District, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Handicapped veteran has had car keyed over parking

A Village of Charlotte resident pleads for some understanding for a handicapped veteran who has had his car keyed over a misunderstanding about parking.

Don’t make fun of me for wanting good customer service

A Village of Summerhill resident, who had complained about a soaked delivery of The Villages Daily Sun, responds to the author of a Letter to the Editor who was critical of his complaint.

Parishioners are proud of their church and their priest

Parishioners of St. Paul National Catholic Church, in a Letter to the Editor, express their pride in their church and the priest who serves their congregation.

We need more golf courses and fewer homes

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need more golf courses and fewer homes.

Another Villager contends Daniel Webster has to go!

A Village of Palo Alto resident agrees with a previous letter writer who said it’s time for Congressman Daniel Webster to go!

Photos