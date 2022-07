To the Editor:

Latest rumor says the Developer just purchased the property surrounding the Leesburg International Airport and will be building “moderately” priced homes.

I wonder why they won’t ask top dollar?

The airport only handles 164 flights daily, far less than the daily turnpike traffic average.

One nice benefit if you purchase one of these houses, free TSA Precheck at the Leesburg Airport.

Dan Whitney

Village of Collier