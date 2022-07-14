92.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 14, 2022
DUI suspect arrested after flattening orange barrels in construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

By Staff Report
Francis Eugene Bourgeois 2
Francis Eugene Bourgeois

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after flattening orange barrels in the construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Francis Eugene Bourgeois, 49, of Lady Lake, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Wednesday morning when he was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.  There was damage to the front driver’s side of Bourgeois’ vehicle and the officer noticed there were two flattened orange barrels in the vicinity in which Bourgeouis had been traveling.

The Rhode Island native was “sweating heavily” and he had vomited on himself, the report said. Bourgeois said he had been at Shamrock Lounge & Package in Leesburg. He said he wanted to go home and volunteered to leave his car where it was. He said he would walk home.

He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

