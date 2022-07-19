Myron Lee Van Horn

M. Lee Van Horn,Jr of The Villages, Florida died Thursday, July14, 2022. He was born October 1,1946 in Bellefontaine, Ohio to Myron Van Horn, Sr. and Martha Beskenmeier Van Horn.

He was a passionate Ohio State football fan. He loved, football, softball, playing golf, taking road trips and the beach.

He is survived by his wife Fran and two daughters Courtney Lones (husband Todd), Whitney Taylor ( husband Larry) one son Zackery Van Horn (deceased). A step son Carl Ecclestone (wife Cathy), Westland, MI. A step daughter Kendra Fedderman(husband Brian), Lake Ann, MI. One Grandson, Gavin Lones. Step grand children, Olivia and Shane Ecclestone , Westland, MI., Nola and Campbell Fedderman, Lake Ann, MI. Step daughter Sheila Downs (husband Tom) Leesburg, Florida, Stepson Kenny Davis (wife Sherry), Powhatan, VA. Also a cousin Robert “Bob” Van Horn ( wife Margaret) whom he loved and called brother.

He was alumnus of Lakeview High School, Lakeview, Ohio, Miami University, Oxford, and Ohio Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.

He was a Licensed Funeral Director and worked in the family business for 15 years. He worked as a Field Representative at Federated Funeral Directors of America for 27 years until he retired. He was a collage football official for 16 years with 12 years in Major Football. After retiring and moving to The Villages he umpired softball for The Villages. He was a Buckeye State boys Counselar. A member of the Lakeview United Methodist Church. A member of the Red and White Club at Miami University. A member of Ohio and National Funeral Directors Association. Member of Indian Lake Lodge #722, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and Antoich Shirne. A member of the Bellefontaine Elks. Past president of Logan County Health Department. Past president of Dearborn Heights Rotary. He was commissioned Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He was a Combat Veteran of Vietnam and was awarded Army Commendation Mental . He was an Army Drill Sergeant, Fort Knox ,KY.

In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to New Covenant United Methodist Church, Wedgewood Lane, The Villages , FL 32162 or Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.

Gathering

10:00 am – 11:00 am

Friday, August 5, 2022

Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation – Life Event Center

3975 Wedgewood Lane

The Villages, Florida, United States

3527538353

Service

11:00 am

Friday, August 5, 2022

Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation – Life Event Center

3975 Wedgewood Lane

The Villages, Florida, United States

3527538353