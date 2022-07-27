73.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
By Staff Report
George Michael Krafcik, 83, died July 21, 2022 in Summerfield Fl. He was preceded in death by his wife Joann, October 2020, after 31 loving years together. He was also preceded in death by his brother Andrew in 1994 (Judy) and Frederick in 2021.

George is survived by his son James Krafcik (Mary) of The Villages, FL, daughter Debbie Griffin ( Ronn) of Kingston, WA, and sons Kevin Krafcik (Maryrose) of Orange, CT, Steven Krafcik (Jeannie) of Cherry Hill, NJ; multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings Ann Porter (Terry-2019) of Isle La Motte, VT, Kathy Lacourciere (Richard) of Vinalhaven, ME, Robert Krafcik (Joan) of Flowery Branch, GA, Michael Krafcik (Maryette) of Simsbury, CT and John Krafcik(Leila) of Austin, Texas.

George, born in Southington, CT 8/30/38, the eldest son of George Jacob (1919-1984) and Marie Elizabeth (1919-2022), grew up in Southington, CT, graduating from Southington High School in 1956. He loved aircraft and pursued a career in the aviation industry, working at Kaman Corporation while in CT. He later moved his family to Upper Darby, PA and on to New Castle DE working at Boeing Vertol as a manufacturing engineer in their helicopter division.

George met Joann and retired from Boeing as a senior technical specialist after 35 years of service. They moved to Summerfield FL and were active volunteers in their community, members of St Paul Parish National Catholic Church and enjoyed travel. George was an avid gardener, coin collector, reader, professional negotiator, loved poker with friends and was well respected in his community.

A celebration of his life will occur at 11:00 AM, 7/30/22, at St. Paul Parish National Catholic Church in Belleview, FL. In remembrance of George, donations can be made in his name to the Salvation Army or Boys Town.

