Summerfield man arrested on DUI charge at east campus of The Villages hospital

A Summerfield man was arrested on a drunk driving charge at the east campus of UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Jesse Ray Nuzum, 32, was driving a black 2020 Ford F-150 pickup at 11:14 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when his vehicle was spotted swerving and unable to maintain its lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy activated his squad’s cars emergency lights, but Nuzum did not pull over and instead “suddenly turned westbound” and entered the parking lot of the medical facility, the report said.

Nuzum had “slurred speech” and it appeared he had been drinking. A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the pickup, leading to the discovery of a metal grinder and a striped rubber smoking pipe. Both tested positive for the presence of THC.

Nuzum indicated he was diabetic and EMS personnel were summoned to the scene. His blood sugar was tested and was found to be in the normal range.

He showed “multiple indicators of impairment” during field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .164 and .169 blood alcohol content.

Nuzum was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.