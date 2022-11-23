Richard Race

64.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
By Staff Report
Richard A. Race, 78, died on Sep. 3, 2022 surrounded by loving family. Rich was born in Wyandotte, MI Sep. 3, 1944 to Harold & Beatrice Race. Rich enlisted in the United States Navy three days upon graduating high school. After his service to our country he joined the City of Livonia, MI Fire Department where he rose to the position of Battalion Chief. Rich helped save countless lives and was recognized by the City of Livonia for his bravery as well as having received the Firefighter of The Year Award.

Upon retirement he enjoyed boating and lake living in North Michigan before moving to Cape Coral, FL. He spent countless hours with family and friends enjoying the gulf and waterways of Southwest Florida. Since moving to The Villages with his wife in 2015 he became a happy man of leisure about the town centers in his golf cart, while hitting all his favorite spots with those who came to know and love him as “Fireman Rich.”

His heart belonged to his beloved wife Sue of 42 years. He also leaves behind loving daughter Jackie (Dana) of GA; son and best friend Joe (Jane) of GA; and all the grandkids; sister Beverly (Tom) of MI; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law Bill of MI, and Bill of SC; sister-in-law Marti of FL. He is preceded in death by sister Sue.

Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages. The family recommends memorials be given to Cornerstone Hospice. Arrangements entrusted with BALDWIN BROTHERS Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs.

