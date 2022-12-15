70.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Fleeing shoplifting suspect blocked in parking spot by squad car at Walmart

By Staff Report
Diamond Lovenna Monroe
Diamond Lovenna Monroe

A fleeing shoplifting suspect was prevented from leaving when she was blocked in a parking spot by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s squad car at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Diamond Lovenna Monroe, 35, who lives in the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake, was believed to have stolen merchandise from the store in her black Nissan Optima on Wednesday morning, according to an arrest report. Monroe attempted to back out of a parking space, but was blocked by a squad car from the sheriff’s office. She was taken into custody and a criminal history check revealed she had a previous theft conviction.

Monroe was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

